Limóne is a cafe that’s here to stay

GOOD food, good drink plus an aesthetically pleasant design with gorgeous décor make up THE ideal café. That is precisely the focus of Limóne. This cosy new café with European influences opened its doors in Bukit Damansara last month and began serving high-quality food and desserts. You will immediately notice the café because of the distinctive neon green Limóne signage hanging on a green wall. The bright yellow and green colour scheme creates a warm atmosphere. Under the direction of her trusted friend and confidante Chef Tee, Sherina, the owner of Limóne, began working on her home baking business, Baked by Sher. When the demand for Baked by Sher increased, they realised it was the ideal moment to start Limóne.

To bring out the many flavours in their recipe, they make every effort to use fresh, high-quality ingredients in all of their dishes. “Constantly staying innovative is essential in our line of industry. So, we always make it a point to produce new and exciting creations,” Sherina said. Sherina claimed that the idea for Limóne first occurred to her when she began baking during the epidemic. When she visited her friend Chef Tee to learn the techniques, she discovered they shared a love of Europe and had the same dream of starting a café with a European flair. “When borders were closed during the pandemic it made us miss travelling to Europe even more. It was a vision we had for over two years. Our cafe, though European inspired, features a lot of Malaysian flavours,” she explained.

Sherina noted that the challenge of finding the right staff during the epidemic caused the café’s launch to be delayed. “It was important to find a group that worked well individually and together. We are lucky to have a good close-knit team here.” The specialty of Limóne, aside from its desserts, is that the menu is always changing to keep it fresh and appealing. “Our menu is unique thanks to its local twist. From poached eggs with sambal ikan bilis, to percik squid ink pasta with seafood to name a few. Our flavours and creations speak for themselves.” When it comes to the desserts, Chef Tee pays close care to every last detail. To assure freshness and reduce wastage, the majority of the items are prepared in limited quantities.

He stated that the factors he considers to guarantee client pleasure include having staff that is adequately equipped to managing the manufacturing line, standardised recipes, and menu replication. “It all takes time and discipline to achieve,” he said. The cafe offers a broad variety of coffee and non-coffee drinks like tea, mocktails, and others to choose from on their menu, along with delectable desserts and filling meals to satisfy your appetite. We began by trying their Shroom Satay (RM24) first, and then we moved on to the Sweet & Spicy Tempeh Tofu (RM16). I must say that the satay was really tender, and paired perfectly with the sauce. Although I don’t particularly enjoy tempeh, I’ll admit that this was different from other tempehs I’ve had in the past.

After that, we had their Chicken Teriyaki Poke Bowl (RM30). Brown rice, cucumber, carrot, edamame, pea sprout, seaweed, quinoa, tempeh, beetroot, chicken, and teriyaki sauce are all ingredients in the poke bowl. If you don’t feel like eating meat, try their Summer Salad (RM32), which is dressed in handmade yuzu vinaigrette and has mixed greens, lychee, pomegranate, walnut, apple, orange, and cherry tomatoes. We also tasted their Smoked Salmon Eggs Benedict (RM38), which came on a Brioche bun with a poached egg and their own hollandaise sauce. Although I’m not a big lover of poached eggs, my co-workers said it was delicious. We also tried two of their pasta dishes. One of the major reasons you should stop by this café is their Spicy Seafood Pasta with Squid Ink (RM42), a mixed seafood pasta in a hot yellow curry sauce. Absolutely worth every last penny. We were also able to sample their Chicken Parmigiana Tomato Pasta, which turned out to be one of their daily specials. These two dishes were among my favourites.

Even though the restaurant was crowded with customers, the beverages arrived fast. When you are there, be sure to get their Cocoa Treats (RM20). After a meal, this Valrhona hot chocolate drink with whipped cream, marshmallows, and caramel sauce is just heavenly. The marshmallow-topped, thick hot chocolate is simply too good. If you enjoy chocolate, you should try it. In addition, we ordered a Matcha Latte, a Princess Peach mocktail, and a Classic Hot Chocolate, all priced at RM16 each. Don’t overlook their choice of desserts. You will be treated to a mouth-watering display at the front of the counter showing off the cafe’s best-selling pastries. The café offers decadent sweets and artisanal pastries made with the best ingredients. Each dessert, from coconut mango mousse to pistachio strawberry crème, has a distinctive flavour. Expect to linger for a while with your dear ones.