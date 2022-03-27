Lin-Manuel Miranda no-show at Oscars

ON Hollywood’s glitziest, most star-studded night, one of the industry’s most famous names was notably absent. Lin-Manuel Miranda surprised everyone less than 48 hours before the 2022 Academy Awards ceremony was to take place on Monday morning (Malaysian time), by announcing that he was giving the event a miss.

The creative composer has elected against attending the Oscars ceremony at the Dolby Theater “out of caution” after learning that his wife, Vanessa Nadal, had tested positive for Covid-19.

Miranda revealed his decision through Twitter on Saturday afternoon, adding that he and his children continue to test negative for the virus.

The situation came on the precipice of a potentially historic night for Miranda. His directorial debut, Tick, Tick ... Boom! has received two nominations, one for best editing, and a best actor nod for leading man Andrew Garfield.

Miranda himself has been nominated in the category of best original song for writing Dos Oruguitas, a ballad from Disney’s Encanto.

If Miranda were to emerge victorious over other nominees like Billie Eilish, Beyoncé, Diane Warren and Van Morrison, he would achieve EGOT status: an honour in show business meaning he has won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony during his career. He would also be the third youngest in history.

At press time, it was still not clear whether Miranda would be allowed to make a virtual appearance at the ceremony, a privilege accorded to nominees at last year’s ceremony who were unable to make it due to Covid-19 travel restrictions.

On Saturday, Miranda appeared to assure his colleagues that he would be supporting them in spirit, tweeting: “Cheering for my [Tick, Tick ... Boom!] and Encanto families [with] my own family, alongside all of you, ALL of you.”