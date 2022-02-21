Lin-Manuel Miranda promises new tunes for Little Mermaid

ACTOR and filmmaker Lin-Manuel Miranda revealed that there will be new original songs for the live-action remake of Disney’s Little Mermaid .

The 42-year-old, who is collaborating with music composer Alan Menken, 72, disclosed during a conversation on Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast.

“We wrote three or four original tunes, replacing none of the ones you like,“ he said. This includes Under the Sea and Part of Your World.

Miranda also revealed that Halle Bailey’s Ariel will sing in the second half when she loses her tail and becomes a human.

Bailey, who is a part of sister duo Chloe x Halle plays the role of Ariel, completed filming in September. The film also stars Javier Bardem as King Triton, Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder and Awkwafina as Scuttle.

