Lindsay Lohan shares how Dubai ‘changed her life’

ACTRESS Lindsay Lohan is opening up about her life in Dubai. Speaking recently with Vogue, Lohan spoke about how moving to the Middle East has drastically improved her mental well-being.

“It just really happened, how I moved to Dubai. I got there, and I felt a certain sense of calm.

“I think it’s because paparazzi is illegal there. I really found that I had a private life, and I could just take time for myself. I decided to stay there because I really learned to appreciate what it is to go, do my work, and then leave and live a normal life.”

She added that moving there also taught her to value her personal time, instead of constantly working.

“And really putting myself first, and choosing the things that I want to do, wisely, for me first.”

Lohan, who previously struggled with substance abuse and mental health issues, moved to Dubai in 2014. However, she still travels to Hollywood for work. For instance, she recently returned to Hollywood after making a movie deal with Netflix and starring in a commercial for Super Bowl.

Aside from speaking about her move to Dubai, Lohan also expressed excitement over working with her Freaky Friday screen mum, Jamie Lee Curtis.

She said: “This, I think, was probably the most fun I had on set, was working with Jamie Lee Curtis, just because she just has the best energy about her, and it was so fun to be able to see her become ‘young’ again and be the opposite for her.”

Curtis, who also battled with substance abuse in the past, praised Lohan for her recent commercial in which she poked fun at her previous struggles. “We’re in contact, and the fact that she can poke fun at herself a little [means] we can all poke fun at ourselves, believe me,

“Show business is very difficult, and being in front of the tabloid press is very difficult, it’s really brutal. So, God bless her.”