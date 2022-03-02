Lindsay Lohan signs two-movie deal with Netflix

LINDSAY LOHAN has signed a partnership deal with Netflix. The 35-year-old actress is all set to star in two upcoming films with the streamer.

“We’re so happy with our collaboration with Lindsay to date, and we’re thrilled to continue our partnership with her, we look forward to bringing more of her films to our members around the world,” said Christina Rogers, Netflix’s Director Independent Film.

While no details of the two upcoming projects have yet to be announced, Lohan is already set to star in a holiday rom-com film titled Falling for Christmas which is due to premiere on Netflix later this year.

In Falling for Christmas, Lohan will play a newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress who gets into a skiing accident and suffers from total amnesia.

A handsome blue-collar lodge owner (played by Chord Overstreet) and his daughter then end up taking care of her in the days leading up to Christmas.

After making her Hollywood debut in 1998's The Parent Trap as a child actor, Lohan then transitioned into becoming a teen icon and landed lead roles in several hit films, including Mean Girls, Freaky Friday and Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen.

However, she then took a long break from acting due to mounting legal troubles, and spent time in a rehabilitation clinic, which put the brakes to her rising career.

Over the years, she has made several attempts to return to the big screen with roles in indie films like The Canyons and Among the Shadows, before moving overseas to love in Europe and Dubai.

She briefly explored opening beach resorts in Greece, before making the move to return to Hollywood and reignite her film career.

And now, thanks to this deal from Netflix, fans can look forward to seeing Lindsay Lohan on screen with more projects to come.