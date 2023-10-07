Lindsay Lohan turns 37

LINDSAY Lohan celebrated her 37th birthday on Sunday, July 2, amidst an outpouring of birthday wishes. The actress expressed her gratitude, saying, “Thank you so much for all of the wonderful Birthday Wishes! feeling blessed!”

In the delightful selfie, Lohan appeared fresh-faced, donning a white T-shirt and posing for the camera with a puckered smile. She cleverly concealed her baby bump, keeping the focus on her radiant glow. Her comment section was inundated with messages from devoted fans and followers, showcasing their love for the birthday girl. Lohan also shared the same picture on her Instagram Story, spreading the celebratory vibes.

Currently in her third trimester, Lohan is eagerly anticipating the arrival of her first child with her husband, Bader Shammas. The couple resides in Dubai, where they announced the pregnancy in March. In April, after commemorating their first wedding anniversary, Lohan unveiled her baby bump on Instagram and commemorated the impending arrival with a baby shower in her hometown of New York, surrounded by loved ones.

A close source revealed to PEOPLE that Lindsay is “very excited for this next chapter in her life” as she approaches the momentous occasion of becoming a mother. Motherhood has always been a cherished aspiration for her, and she waited for the opportune time when she felt fully prepared.

Dina Lohan, Lindsay’s mother, also shared her enthusiasm for the future, expressing, “I’m so proud of Lindsay.” She added that they converse multiple times a day, with Lindsay updating her on every beautiful aspect of her pregnancy journey, accompanied by daily pictures and regular check-ups. Dina, along with Lindsay’s siblings, eagerly anticipates the miracle of new life, expressing their admiration for the joyous blessing that will soon arrive. Bader and his family also received warm praise from Dina, highlighting the wonderful bond they all share.