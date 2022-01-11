Lisa proves she is a fashion icon

OVER the weekend, BLACKPINK’s Lisa marked the new year by posting pictures of herself on Instagram wearing a cute pink knit hat and a light blue sweater with a yellow tulip on the front. The pictures had the caption: “May 2022 be full of good things.”

She looked adorable, and unsurprisngly the Instagram post received more than 8.6 million likes. However, sharp-eyed netizens noticed something about her outfit.

It turns out that Lisa’s sweater was from a brand called Graffitionmind, which is owned by Jeon Junghyun, the brother of BTS’s Jungkook.

The Tulip Cashmere Knit Sweater in Sky Blue retails for US$158 (RM663.90). The hat Lisa wore was identified as the Furry Teddy Pink Hat from Misu A Barbe, which costs US$138 (RM580). Both items have sold out, since Lisa made the post.

Graffitionmind was launched in 2021 under Junghyun’s company Six6uys. The company made headlines last September after Jungkook stepped down from his post as the brand’s Internal Director amidst claims of partaking in false advertising by netizens.

However, the South Korean Fair Trade Commission later stated that it was very unlikely that the idol would be found responsible for under-the-table advertising. Despite his innocence, it is believed that Jungkook stepped down to avoid any further conflict.