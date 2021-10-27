Lisa surpasses 100 million streams on Spotify

BLACKPINK singer Lisa continues to prove she is one of the most successful solo K-pop musicians of all time when her latest track LALISA exceeded 100 million streams on Spotify, only 46 days after its release.

LALISA has become the second fastest song among all K-pop solo artistes to achieve such success. Adding to her success, the Thai rapper is also the only K-pop solo celebrity with the No. 1 fastest track to reach 100 million steams on Spotify, with her first solo album’s side song, MONEY.

Lisa is now dominating the Top 2 in this category.

The 24-year-old recently collaborated with French record producer DJ Snake and international artistes including Ozuna and Megan Thee Stallion. Following early leaks and teasers that was released this week, the single called SG – short for “sexy girl” – was released on YouTube.