Lisa toasts latest endorsement deal with Chivas

BLACKPINK’S Lisa has racked up her newest achievement as a global celebrity. The beautiful singer is much sought-after for her talent and beauty, and recently, she was named the new ambassador of Chivas and the first female face in Asia for the brand.

According to Chivas, Lisa was chosen to represent the brand thanks to her personal success story, which they say embodies the sense of hustle as she continues to advance her career in the entertainment industry.

Lisa herself was quoted to say: “After being on such a hugely personal journey and hustling over the past few years, I want to inspire people to elevate themselves.” She also stated that she was proud to be associated with the company, as she has always been a whisky fan.

Aside from Chivas, Lisa was also named as MAC Cosmetics’ global brand ambassador in October 2020, and along with her groupmates in BLACKPINK, Lisa is also a brand ambassador for Pepsi and Shopee.

It seems there’s no limit to success for this super K-pop star!