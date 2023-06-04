Live-action ‘Moana’ film in the works

A PLANNED ‘live-action reimagining’ of Disney’s 2016 musical adventure fantasy animation picture Moana is in the works, according to Dwayne Johnson. He voiced the shape-shifting demigod Maui in the animated film, and is expected to portray the character again in live action.

In a video on Instagram announcing the project, Johnson stated: “This story is my culture, and this story is emblematic of our people’s grace and warrior strength.”

The video was shot in a Hawaiian Island of O’ahu with his two youngest children, Tiana and Jasmine.

“I wear this culture proudly on my skin and in my soul, and this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reunite with Maui, inspired by the mana and spirit of my late grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia, is one that runs very deep for me.”

While Johnson expressed his excitement about bringing a live-action Moana to the big screen, he acknowledged that it is still very at an early stage and that much more work has to be done.

He also expressed gratitude to the Disney Animation team for their dedication to this project.

He said: “I want to thank my partners at Disney for their strong commitment to this special endeavour, because there is no better world for us to honour the story of our people, our passion, and our purpose than through the realm of music and dance, which is at the core of who we are as Polynesian people.”

Johnson, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, and Beau Flynn will produce the film. The 2016 film’s Moana voice actress, Auli’i Cravalho, will work as an executive producer. The film’s director has not yet been announced. Johnson made no mention of whether any additional original cast members will be appearing in the live-action adaptation.

The 2016 release of the animated film, which brought in over US$680 million (RM2.99 billion) at the box office, was a huge success for Disney. The film followed an adventurous girl named Moana, who was picked by the ocean itself to reunite a mysterious artefact with the goddess Te Fiti in the tale. Moana encounters the banished demigod Maui, who helps her in her mission.