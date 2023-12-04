Living life and its many spectrums

IN conjunction with National Autism Awareness Month, theSun had the opportunity to interview Iman Wan Tuck Meng, the figure behind the popular Adam’s Autism Family accounts, which are found across most social media platforms.

The accounts have been active for the better part of a decade as a form of autism awareness for the public, and the content revolves around Iman and his family’s responsibilities of raising their son Adam Wan Mun Yu.

Adam, whose autism spectrum disorder (ASD) was diagnosed at the age of two-and-a-half years old, also has Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).

“We had no idea what to expect,” Iman said when queried whether the early diagnosis helped his family prepare for what was to come.

Despite it, the outspoken figurehead of the family recommends that parents do a proper diagnostic should they suspect their child may be autistic. He also said a second opinion should also be considered.

Though the Adam’s Autism Family accounts have been running for a while online, Adam (and his family) truly became something of a national interest in 2020, when Iman took the account to TikTok.

Boon of social media

Much can be said about the highly popular social media platform, but it is undeniable the effects it has had on Iman’s family, and their mission in advocating greater awareness on ASD.

The short-form videos uploaded on the Adam’s Autism Family account are all edited by Iman, who also works from home, as the relative ease of using TikTok does not take time away from him primarily managing Adam.

“Well, it’s obvious that TikTok is currently the fastest growing and most exciting platform for content creators and more. As a person who relies so much on social media for sustainability in every sense (I’m stuck at home), it made much sense to see how far we can go with TikTok,” Iman explained.

He also says the TikTok community is much more engaging, and the number of views for the family’s videos on the platform ranges between several hundred thousand, to almost several million.

“Social media platforms have been good to us over the years helping us with our doTERRA business (main source of income). And now with TikTok, it’s taking things to another level”.

Iman will be leveraging the TikTok Shop to expand the business, starting this month.

Unfiltered content

Due to the unpredictability of Adam’s ASD, Iman does not sugarcoat the details in the content that is uploaded.

Fully transparent, the videos highlight both the joys and hardships the family faces.

Early pictures uploaded by Iman show bruises from a volatile episode, some videos show tantrums, or moments of intense hyperactivity.

At the same time, Iman also shows Adam’s quiet, calmer moments, highlighting Adam’s tender bonds with his family members, individually and as a whole.

On content focused solely on Adam, Iman also shows poignant occasions, such as when Adam is quietly eating noodles in front of the computer. It’s an important moment that shows a sense of normalcy that those not living with autism might take for granted.

Road so far

The cyclical, almost unending journey has clearly made Iman and his family – in the present – mentally and physically strong in raising Adam. But how about those early years?

Iman admits that he honestly does not know how the family managed to come this far.

“The early years were pretty easy. Adam got challenging after ten years old,” Iman said.

“Perhaps [because] we are spiritually grounded people. Our faith definitely provided the strength needed to persevere.”

In the 18 or so years since then, Iman claims that while knowledge and support networks for ASD has improved, it is still “far from where it should be”.

He added that although there is an increased awareness on ASD and general acceptance of the condition, it still occasionally becomes a problem for the family.

For instance, early last year, there was an incident with Iman’s old neighbours that led to his family to relocating elsewhere due to the landlord not renewing their tenancy.

It was a terrible situation that highlighted another difficulty faced by ASD families, and a need for a more empathetic community.

The patriarch of the family also explained that the challenges the family faces are constantly evolving, and that they are different for an autistic adult compared to a teen, or younger.

“His needs are different now than when he was younger. Like a normal kid or person, we all change and evolve. It’s a lifelong journey, like on a roller coaster, there will be ups and downs.”