Living life to the fullest

One family’s extraordinary camper journey

“WE ONLY LIVE ONCE.” This timeless adage resonates deeply with a family from Argentina: Hernan, Paola, and their three beautiful children, Lva, Lian, and Lena. Fuelled by their desire to embrace the essence of this statement, they embarked on an incredible adventure, travelling the world in a humble camper van. In 2017, this spirited family set out on a journey that has taken them through 22 countries, forging unforgettable experiences and creating an extraordinary life along the way. Financial journey and resourcefulness To finance their journey, the family initially sold their car and other belongings. Over time, they discovered creative ways to sustain themselves. Hernan and Paola sell postcards, polarised pictures, and creative pencil designs in each country they visit. Understanding the different market preferences, they tailor their merchandise accordingly, ensuring higher chances of success. Living within the limitations of their compact camper, the family embraces a minimalist lifestyle. With each new purchase, they make space by parting with something old, avoiding clutter, and appreciating the simplicity of their existence. Despite certain unavoidable challenges, Hernan highlights the advantages of their unconventional home, emphasising the strong bonds and happiness they’ve cultivated along the way. Unforgettable experiences and cultural immersion Through their travels, the family has encountered a myriad of extraordinary experiences. Each country holds a special place in their hearts, as they appreciate the uniqueness of every culture they come across. Paola and Hernan immerse themselves in each nation, extending their stay beyond their initial plans if they feel a deep connection. By doing so, they create lasting memories and foster connections with locals. They affirm that their journey has shattered misconceptions about humanity, as they have met kind and helpful individuals wherever they’ve been. This global exposure has enriched their lives, broadened their perspectives, and reinforced the family’s commitment to constant learning and growth.

Education on the road While exploring the world, the family ensures their children receive an enriching education. Through homeschooling, using various phone applications, and encouraging a love for reading, Lva, Lian, and Lena’s minds expand daily. Paola believes that the children learn just as much from their travels as they do from textbooks. Every day becomes a new adventure, fostering curiosity and a deeper understanding of the world’s diverse cultures. Paola also emphasises the importance of instilling environmental consciousness in their children, teaching them to cherish nature and practise eco-friendly habits. This unique education allows the children to gain knowledge far beyond traditional classrooms. Transforming negatives into positives Living in a camper presents its own set of challenges. Hernan admits that their camper, a second-hand vehicle over 34 years old, often breaks down and lacks modern amenities such as air conditioning. However, instead of dwelling on the negatives, they focus on the positive aspects of their journey. Each breakdown becomes an opportunity for the family to work together, finding solutions and gaining a deeper understanding of their van’s mechanics. These moments foster teamwork, problem-solving skills, and resilience within the family unit. Health challenges can be daunting on the road, but Paola maintains a positive outlook. She acknowledges that in every country they visit, there are doctors and medical facilities available. They have experienced the kindness of strangers who offer support and assistance during times of illness or injury. This constant stream of goodwill reaffirms their belief in the inherent goodness of people worldwide.

Tips for aspiring adventurers Hernan and Paola have valuable advice for those yearning for a similar journey. They encourage others to seize the opportunity, embrace the unknown, and pursue their dreams with unwavering determination. Their journey serves as a testament to the transformative power of taking risks and stepping out of one’s comfort zone. They advocate for trying new things, fostering a sense of curiosity, and living life to the fullest. The family firmly believes that one should fight for their dreams and not hesitate to embark on their own extraordinary journey.