SPEAKING to former flight attendant Lavania Nandini, one is immediately are struck by her sheer enthusiasm for her new job – making and selling pastries. The bubbly 27-year-old spoke excitedly about Mummy’s Delights, the online business she operates with her mother from their home in Nilai, Negeri Sembilan. It is a far cry from travelling to foreign destinations, but Lavania is certainly flying high with new purpose. The idea for Mummy’s Delights, as the name suggests, started with her mother, Fiona Tennakoon. “My mum is a baker,” Lavania explained. “She loves baking and cooking. But she was just doing it for friends [in the beginning].” It all started when Lavania was living at home last March after international flights were grounded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. At the time, she had just marked seven years flying with AirAsia. By chance, Lavania delivered a batch of her mother’s cream puffs to several of her friends, and received such positive feedback that she suggested to her mother that they start a proper home pastry business.

Cream puffs are Mummy’s Delights’ signature pastries. – Mummy’s Delights Instagram

“I’m not a workaholic, but I like to keep busy,” she said. The original idea was that Lavania would help set up an Instagram account (@mummydelights) and packing the pastries, while her mum would do all the baking, and Mummy’s Delights officially took off. “We already had all the ingredients, so it was just a matter of buying the boxes and taking pictures. We started selling at an introductory price of RM12 a box. At first we only made mini cream puffs, which we call Baby Puffs, and they were only in chocolate [flavour]. “We were thinking we would do it maybe three times a week, and at first we only took orders from around Nilai.” To their surprise, the orders began pouring in, and Lavinia’s mother was making cream puffs every day. And then in May 2020, Lavania was officially retrenched. While the news was heartbreaking, it motivated Lavania to help her mother run the business full-time. “I told my mum ‘I will let you teach me [to bake] now’,” she joked. “Our day starts really early, around 3am or 4am we make the batter, and start baking at about 7am or 8am,” Lavania added. “Then we try to deliver everything by 2pm. If it’s a large order, we try to push it to the evening.”

Mummy’s Delights also began making cakes, after customers’ repeatedly requested for it. – Mummy’s Delights Instagram

The majority of their customers are from Nilai, and prior to the present MCO, they also made deliveries to the Klang Valley and Seremban. Currently their repertoire consists of three types of cream puffs – Baby Puffs, Party Puffs and Fruit Puffs, as well as cakes, tarts, pies and brownies. Lavania also indicated that there are plans in the future for an assorted box of pastries for everyone to try each of their products. “It’s been a learning process for the both of us,” Lavania said, speaking about running the business with her mother. “At first I was learning to bake, and she was learning about social media and how to reply to customers. Because now, people don’t just want the products, they also want the service. “I believe the way we reply, the way we deliver the product all plays a role [in the sale].”

Tasty cupcakes by Mummy’s Delights. – Mummy’s Delights Instagram