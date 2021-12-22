Living with the blues

As the Covid-19 pandemic continues, many of us are dealing with challenges that can bring about feelings of depression. And when you’re depressed, you can’t just will yourself to “snap out of it.”

Fortunately, there are ways to manage these feelings of sadness and despair. They may seem simple, but they can help a lot.

Use these strategies to guide your symptoms of depression and boost your self-esteem towards a positive thinking lifestyle.

Express yourself

By doing things you can enjoy, it can help turn depression around. With depression, your sense of creativity might not be as energetic as it once was, but you will gradually feel more energetic as you make time for activities like painting, cooking or even dancing.

For example, watching a movie with friends can make you feel way better, and having social connections will also be able to stop you from sinking further. It is important to have a balanced social life to lift your spirits.

Keep a journal

Writing down thoughts and problems allows individuals to identify the patterns related to their depression. On days when you do not feel like talking to others, journals can keep you company. Writing down your challenges and feelings can release pent-up emotions. You will be surprised how much better you feel after writing for a few minutes each day. Writing before bed and pouring out your thoughts might also help you sleep better.

Look for support from people

It definitely feels good to talk to someone about our problems, as it helps us focus on what’s wrong. A good, compassionate listener can help encourage you.

Allow yourself to lean on your loved ones when depression is bringing your self-esteem down. It is a chance for them to understand what are you going through.

Eat healthy

Food has an effect on mental health. Eating a healthy, balanced diet helps a person to feel well physically, which supports mental health. Going for long periods without eating might affect your mood and energy.

Focus on fruits, vegetables and simple carbs, and try to avoid alcohol, as excessive drinking may make your depression symptoms worse.

Organise your sleep schedule

People with depression often go through sleeping disorders, either getting too much sleep or not enough, resulting in them feeling tired all the time.

Getting a good amount of rest is very important for your body. Avoid using your electronic gadgets when you are getting ready for bed. Have a regulated sleeping schedule and follow it accordingly. Train your body by going to bed early, and practice waking up after a certain number of hours.

Depression is a treatable mood disorder; it is important to take mental health seriously by working on it continuously. Following these steps can help you develop a more balanced perspective and help relieve your symptoms. It definitely takes time to heal, so remember to show yourself some love and kindness.