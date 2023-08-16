Lizzo breaks silence amid lawsuit allegations

AFTER facing a lawsuit from three of her former backup dancers, Lizzo has spoken out against the allegations, addressing the accusations of sexual and racial harassment and the creation of a hostile work environment.

In a lengthy statement shared on social media, the singer emphasised that she is “not the villain” and described the claims as “outrageous” and “unbelievable.”

The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court against Lizzo, her production company (Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc) and her dance team captain Shirlene Quigley, alleges that the plaintiffs Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez were pressured to engage in inappropriate behaviour and experienced weight shaming.

Lizzo defended herself, explaining that she takes her art and performances seriously and holds herself to high standards.

She asserted that she never intended to make anyone feel uncomfortable or devalued within her team. The singer expressed frustration at being portrayed as a villain and emphasised that she does not wish to be seen as a victim either.

The suit also accuses Quigley of inappropriate behaviour, including shaming those who engaged in premarital sex and oversharing personal details about her own sex life.

The dancers further claim they experienced racial harassment from BGBT management, which treated Black team members differently.

Lizzo denied the accusations of weight shaming, stating that as someone who faces body shaming herself, she would never criticise or terminate an employee based on their weight. She affirmed her commitment to the respect that women deserve in the world.

While Lizzo’s representatives have not provided additional comments at press time, the plaintiffs’ attorney said Lizzo’s denial had caused further distress to his clients, adding that the singer’s behaviour had demoralised her dancers and violated the law.

Davis and Williams were participants on Lizzo’s 2021 Amazon reality show Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, and later became her backup dancers.

Rodriguez was also hired in 2021 after appearing in the music video for Lizzo’s song Rumors, but resigned in 2022.