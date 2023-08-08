Lizzo faces harassment and discrimination charges

IN a shocking turn of events, three former dancers of Grammy-winning artist Lizzo have filed a lawsuit against the singer, accusing her of sexual and racial harassment as well as creating a hostile work environment. The legal action was initiated in Los Angeles County Superior Court against Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Jefferson, her production company, Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc., and the dance team captain, Shirlene Quigley.

The dancers – Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez – made disturbing allegations in their complaint. They claimed that during an event at a club in Amsterdam called Bananenbar, Lizzo coerced them into touching nude performers and engaging in sexually explicit activities. The dancers also stated that Lizzo subjected them to weight-shaming, creating a toxic and demeaning atmosphere.

According to the lawsuit, Lizzo allegedly pressured Davis to touch one of the nude performers, even though Davis explicitly expressed her discomfort with the request. The singer purportedly went even further, badgering a security guard at the club to strip on stage and subjecting him to humiliation. The lawsuit didn’t spare Lizzo’s dance team captain Quigley, either. The dancers accused her of proselytising and moral policing, making judgements about people’s sexual activities, and oversharing personal details about her relationship with her husband.

Adding to the gravity of the situation, the lawsuit also highlighted racial discrimination within the management of Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc. The dancers claimed that the company’s Caucasian management treated Black members of the dance team differently, using derogatory language and making unfair accusations of laziness and unprofessional behaviour.

Moreover, the dancers asserted that Lizzo and her team indirectly criticised Davis’ weight gain, leading her to divulge private and intimate details of her life to keep her job. These incidents allegedly contradicted Lizzo’s public image, which promotes body positivity and self-acceptance. The dancers, Arianna Davis and Crystal Williams, originally joined Lizzo’s team after appearing on her Amazon reality show, Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, in 2021, but they were later terminated.

Noelle Rodriguez, on the other hand, was hired after performing in Lizzo’s music video Rumors the same year, but she resigned in 2022, citing undisclosed reasons. The lawsuit includes additional allegations of false imprisonment and interference with prospective economic advantage, with each claim directed at specific defendants. Lizzo and her representatives have not yet responded to the allegations, leaving the public to await their official statement. Similarly, Quigley and the production company’s representatives have yet to address the accusations made against them.

This disturbing lawsuit sheds light on the alleged misconduct occurring behind the scenes in the music industry.