$!llaollao Malaysia enters the Halal market

This Halal certification celebrates llaollao’s seventh year in the Malaysian F&B industry since its 2015 opening in Pavilion Kuala Lumpur. – LLAOLLAO

LLAOLLAO recently annouced that it has been awarded the Halal certification by the Department of Islamic Development in Malaysia (JAKIM). This Halal certification certifies that all of llaollao’s products, as well as their preparation process and ingredient source, are suitable for consumption by Muslims in accordance with the doctrines of the Islamic religion. Llaollao has been offering customers a healthier, creamier, and more refreshing alternative to frozen yogurt ever since the company opened its doors here in Malaysia in 2009. Muslim customers now have the opportunity to enjoy their favourite nutritious frozen yogurt topped with an assortment of scrumptious toppings, such as freshly cut fruits, crunchy toppings, and tasty sauces imported directly from Spain without hesitation. Tan Kai Young, CEO of Woodpeckers Group Sdn Bhd and Master franchisee of llaollao Malaysia, shared: “We wanted to re-emphasise our commitment to Malaysia, where we have brought joy to so many people since opening our first llaollao outlet in 2015.

This Halal certification is a significant milestone for llaollao, as 2022 will mark the brand’s seventh year in the Malaysian food and beverage market since its debut in 2015 at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur. To ensure the greatest degree of compliance with Islamic Halal standards, JAKIM employs a strict and comprehensive application process. Tan added: “Obtaining the Halal certificate is the culmination of our efforts to please customers in the face of rising demand for Halal food and products, which we have prioritized ever since our opening,” “We see this as the first step in the process to ensure all our current and future stores will be Halal-certified, as we continue to expand the brand throughout Malaysia and maintain our leadership position in the market,” Mr. Tan said. As of today, laollao has submitted applications for seven new halal certifications, which cover the entirety of its 31 locations across the country. Within the MyEHalal system, a total of 40 llaollao locations have also been successfully registered. llaollao Malaysia is hoping that their Halal accreditation process goes off without a hitch so that they can apply for additional Halal applications to 40 to 48 more of their branches by the end of 2022. These additional branches will include Sabah and Sarawak and will help llaollao spread its joy to even more Malaysians.