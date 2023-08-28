Loaded Pokemon DLC

DESPITE all the Pokemon news we got at last week’s Pokemon Presents live stream, it seems Game Freak and The Pokemon Company had even more news on Scarlet and Violet’s upcoming DLC.
At the Pokemon World Championships on the second week of August, Game Freak and The Pokemon Company revealed new information on the upcoming Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC through a new trailer.
The second part of the DLC, titled The Indigo Disk, will have returning fan-favourite Pokemon, new moves and a nineteenth “Tera Type”.
Firstly, every first partner Pokemon (commonly called “starters”) from previous Pokemon generations will return in the expansion.
For most games in the mainline Pokemon games, starters can only be received at the start of the game, and only one of three can be picked. These starters are also exclusive specific to that particular game’s region.
In recent years, starters (or their later evolutions) from other regions could be received or caught through certain events or activities.
However, all these change with the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC; all the starters are available to capture at the Blueberry Academy.
The trailer also gave proper names and types to the new paradox Pokemon teased in the previous trailer.
Raging Bolt (based on Raikou) is an Electric/Dragon type, while Iron Crown (based on Cobalion) is a Steel/Psychic type. Two new moves were also revealed: the damage-dealing Psychic Noise also prevents the target from healing, and Upper Hand will always strike before a foe’s priority move.
Finally, the trailer teased a nineteenth Tera Type.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s “The Indigo Disk” will release at the end of the year.