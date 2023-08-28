Loaded Pokemon DLC

DESPITE all the Pokemon news we got at last week’s Pokemon Presents live stream, it seems Game Freak and The Pokemon Company had even more news on Scarlet and Violet’s upcoming DLC.

At the Pokemon World Championships on the second week of August, Game Freak and The Pokemon Company revealed new information on the upcoming Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC through a new trailer.

The second part of the DLC, titled The Indigo Disk, will have returning fan-favourite Pokemon, new moves and a nineteenth “Tera Type”.

Firstly, every first partner Pokemon (commonly called “starters”) from previous Pokemon generations will return in the expansion.

For most games in the mainline Pokemon games, starters can only be received at the start of the game, and only one of three can be picked. These starters are also exclusive specific to that particular game’s region.