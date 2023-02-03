Loki Season 2 release date updated

THE new premiere date for the second season of Loki, starring Tom Hiddleston as the titular God of Mischief, has been announced.

According to a report from the Star Wars news website The Bespin Bulletin, Ahsoka will not premiere on Disney+ until after two upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe series, Secret Invasion and Loki Season 2, with the former arriving in May and the latter arriving “much later in the Summer.” Loki’s first season debuted on Disney+ in June 2021.

Although MCU fans will have to wait a little longer for Loki to return with new episodes on Disney+, Marvel Studios recently teased Season 2’s plot in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which featured Tom Hiddleston’s Loki and Owen Wilson’s Mobius M. Mobius locating another Kang variant named Victor Timely in the early 20th century.

It is currently unknown how the scene will factor into the overall plot of the second season, although Jonathan Majors’ Kang is rumoured to play a major role in the new episodes.

The revised release dates for both Secret Invasion and Loki follow reports that Marvel Studios is reducing its output to give its shows more time for pre-production and post-production.

The change has already affected the respective spinoffs for Hawkeye and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Echo and Ironheart, which have reportedly been delayed and are no longer scheduled to debut in 2023.

Loki Season 1 is currently streaming on Disney+, with Season 2 slated to premiere in mid-2023.