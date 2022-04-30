Long-awaited ‘Avatar’ sequel title, footage revealed

AFTER well over a decade, director James Cameron’s follow-up to the highly successful and lauded Avatar has been officially confirmed to both exist and be on the way.

Despite at least seven delays over the last eight years, the newly titled Avatar: The Way of Water is slated for release by the end of this year.

The film will display Cameron’s otherworldly vision for an underwater version of what audiences saw in theatres with the first film.

New footage and the film’s new title were unveiled by Disney at the recent CinemaCon.

CinemaCon attendees were given 3D glasses to watch the minutes-long trailer, which contained almost no dialogue.

Instead, exhibitors were immersed into different regions across the dazzling world of Pandora through sweeping visuals of the planet’s crystal blue oceans and lakes.

The footage also shows the local tribe of Na’vi interacting with various species resembling whales and pelicans, some of which flew through the screen and into audience member’s faces thanks to the three-dimensional technology.

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family – Jake, Neytiri and their kids – and the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive and the tragedies they endure.

“I know one thing,” Sam Worthington’s Jake Sully tells Zoe Saldana’s Neytiri. “Wherever we go, this family is our fortress.”

The trailer will debut exclusively in theatres ahead of Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 6.

Cameron, through a pre-recorded video, told exhibitors that the film is “designed for the biggest screen and the most immersive 3D available”.

The stance was reiterated by producer Jon Landua, who also said that “family” will be at the center of the four sequels, with each follow-up film playing out as standalone movies.

The film will debut on Dec 16 this year, with sequels to come on Dec 20, 2024, Dec 18, 2026, and Dec 22, 2028.