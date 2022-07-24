Long-awaited Dungeons & Dragons movie trailer released

ALMOST a decade after it was initially announced, a Dungeons & Dragons film is finally on its way to silver screens next year.

Unveiled at the 2022 San Diego Comic Con on Thursday, the first trailer for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves was revealed, teasing a fantasy world by Paramount Pictures and eOne.

Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Sophia Lillis, Regé-Jean Page, and Hugh Grant will star in the adventure film based on the hit role-playing board game.

Justice Smith and Sophia Lillis are also part of the cast.

Co-directors and co-screenwriters Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley are helming the project, with Jeremy Latcham producing.

Grant told the Comic Con audience that “Dungeons & Dragons has a Monty Python sensibility,” while co-star Pine has likened the tone of the comedy-action film to Game of Thrones and The Princess Bride.

Pine said that D&D is a game that should be played in every high school.

He said: “You can get the bully and the jock in a room, and I guarantee you in 20 minutes, they won’t remember what kind of class they came from, who their best friends are or who the dork is. They just want to play and have a laugh.”

Writer-director Goldstein teased that a Dungeons & Dragons franchise may be on the horizon, saying: “There are characters from the lore as well, which will provide a runway into multiple films.”

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will premiere in theaters March 3, 2023.

Watch the trailer below: