LOONA’s Chuu files suit against label to terminate contract

NETIZENS in South Korea were stunned to find out that LOONA member Chuu filed a lawsuit against her label Blockberry Creative to terminate her contract.

The lawsuit was filed in December, but only came to light recently, as fans had been wondering why Chuu had been absent from several promotional events for LOONA.

It is said that reason behind the lawsuit is the fact that Chuu has been forced to share revenue from her solo projects – including appearances on variety shows and from her successful YouTube channel – with the rest of the group. Considering that she is the group’s most successful member, it seems unfair that she is only able to enjoy a fraction of her actual earnings.

Netizens appeared to side with Chuu on this, saying that she should not have to act as the “sole breadwinner” for her label.

In response, Blockberry Creative filed to trademark Chuu’s name in order to prevent her from using it in future, a move that will most certainly affect her existing income streams which utilise her stage name.

This action took place while the lawsuit between the label and Chuu, whose real name is Kim Ji Woo, is still ongoing. Shocked netizens criticised the label for its actions, and pledged to continue to support Chuu.