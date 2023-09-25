Louis Tomlinson’s solo documentary debuts

STREAMING platform Paramount+ recently announced its upcoming release of the documentary Louis Tomlinson: All of Those Voices on its streaming platform next month. Having initially premiered in specific cinemas this March, the documentary offers an intimate glimpse into the life and music career of the former One Direction member.

Directed by Charlie Lightening, known for directing Liam Gallagher’s As It Was, and produced in collaboration with 78 Productions and Trafalgar Releasing, the documentary will be accessible for streaming on Paramount+ in various countries, including the UK, Australia, Latin America, Brazil, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and South Korea, starting on Oct 5.

“I’m really excited to announce that All of Those Voices will be available to stream on Paramount+,” said the former One Direction member in a press release at the time of the film’s announcement. “This film means everything to me, and I’m looking forward to having it out there in the world”.

The film explores Tomlinson’s personal struggles with loss and his journey from a member of One Direction to a solo artist. After releasing his debut album Walls in 2020 and his follow-up Faith in the Future in 2022, Tomlinson chose to pull back the curtain in this documentary film, showing a much more intimate side of him that his fans had not had a chance to engage with since the storied boy band he grew up in disbanded in 2015.

“This has been something I have been working on for years, and I’m really excited to finally put it out into the world,” said Tomlinson. “I’ve said it a million times, but I’m lucky enough to have the greatest fans an artist could wish for, and as they always go above and beyond for me, I wanted to share my story in my own words’. ”

