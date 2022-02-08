$!Love is in the writings

Here are the top Romance books from Goodreads Choice Awards 2021 to bury your head in this Valentine’s Day

WITH more than 4.75 million votes cast and counted, the 13th Annual Goodreads Choice Awards are now official. The season of love is right around the corner and if you’re short of a date but want to feel head-over-heels, here are the top romance books to accompany you on Valentine’s Day that are sure to make you feel like sparks are flying in the air. People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry Poppy and Alex are two best friends who are the complete opposite of each other and have spent their summers going on a week-long vacation together every year since becoming friends a decade ago. That is, until two years ago when they complicated everything and haven’t spoken since. Poppy has everything she should want, but she’s stuck in a rut. When someone asks when she was last truly happy, she knows, without a doubt, it was on that ill-fated, final trip with Alex. And so, she decides to convince her best friend to take one more vacation together to make it all right. Miraculously, he agrees, and now she has a week to fix everything. This book is perfect for the person who wants to read Emily Henry’s insightful analysis about the perplexing grey area between friendship and true love.

The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood As a third-year Ph.D. candidate, Olive Smith doesn’t believe in lasting romantic relationships, but her best friend Anh would not take a ‘no’ for an answer, so the only thing Olive could do was convince her that she was already dating someone by panicking and kissing the first man she sees. Turns out, it was Adam Carlsen, a young hotshot professor, who is infamous for his manners, or lack thereof. However, Stanford’s reigning lab tyrant agrees to keep her charade a secret and be her fake boyfriend was the first but not the last thing he surprises her with. As their whirlwind of a not-so-real relationship continues, sparks starts to fly in their little experiment. If Season 2 of Bridgerton wasn’t enough for you and you crave another story of a ruse to love, this is the story for you. One Last Stop by Casey McQuiston Twenty-three-year-old August is a self-proclaimed cynical loner who moved to New York City and she definitely doesn’t believe that magic and cinematic love stories exist in real life. But then, a gorgeous girl on her daily commute came along: Jane. Dazzling, charming, mysterious Jane. Jane in a leather jacket with her rough edges and swoopy hair and soft smile. August’s subway crush becomes her favourite part of her day, only for her to discover that Jane doesn’t just look like an old school punk rocker, she’s literally displaced in time from the 1970s, and August is determined to help her with a little bit of magic and love. The Spanish Love Deception by Elena Armas Like the title suggests, a trip to Spain and three days of pretending. Or in other words, a plan that will never work. Catalina Martín knew her family would be overjoyed if she were to bring her American boyfriend to her sister’s wedding in Spain. However, a month wasn’t enough time to find someone willing to fly across the Atlantic Ocean for a wedding, let alone someone eager to play along with her charade. With just her luck, her insufferable 6’4”, blue-eyed colleague Aaron Blackford was standing in front of her, offering himself to be her date. Without much choice left and to Catalina’s total despair, she takes on his offer. If you’re looking for an enemies-to-lovers, fake-dating romantic comedy, a steamy slow-burn romance with the sweetest Happily Ever After, The Spanish Love Deception is the perfect book for you to read this Valentine’s. Act Your Age, Eve Brown by Talia Hibbert Eve Brown is a certified hot mess so she decided it was time for her to grow up and prove herself, even though she’s not entirely sure how. Jacob Wayne is a perfectionist B&B owner on a mission to dominate the hospitality industry. So when the purple-haired tornado of a woman turns up out of the blue to interview for his open chef position, he, of course, said not a chance in hell. Then she hits him with her car, supposedly by accident. Now with his arm broken, his B&B is understaffed, the dangerously unpredictable Eve is fluttering around, trying to help. Before long, she’s infiltrated his work, his kitchen, and his spare bedroom.

The Ex Hex by Erin Sterling Nine years ago, Vivienne Jones nursed her broken heart like any young witch would: vodka, weepy music, bubble baths ... and a curse on the horrible boyfriend. Vivi knew better than to use her magic this way, but she thought it would only cause him a bad hair day or two. When her ex, Rhys Penhallow, breaker of hearts, returns to Graves Glen, Georgia, a quick trip to recharge the town’s ley lines ended up being horrendously disastrous. With one calamity after another striking Rhys, Vivi realises her silly little Ex Hex may not have been so harmless after all. Suddenly, the town is under attack from murderous wind-up toys, a pissed off ghost, and a talking cat with some interesting things to say. Follow Vivi and Rhys along as they try to mend the curse (along with the city) before it’s too late.