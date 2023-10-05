Love & Scalpels

Fan favourite medical drama Dr Romantic is back for a third season

Dr Romantic paints a very real, critical, and emotional picture of what doctors go through day in and day out. – ASIAN WIKI

DR.ROMANTIC 3 is a South Korean series directed by Yoo In-shik and Kang Bo-seung. Fans of the show responded incredibly well to the first two seasons, and popularity has been steady ever since. The announcement of Dr. Romantic’s comeback with their favourite characters has fans giddy with anticipation. The story centres on Bong Yong-joo (Han Seok-kyu), a gifted surgeon from South Korea who, following a horrific episode involving the murder of his junior, vanishes and begins working at a small hospital called Doldam. The theme of the current season is Dr. Kim’s desire to establish a trauma centre at Doldam Hospital. While the new arrangement helps the hospital facilities grow, it also adds to the workload for the doctors, who are willing to perform to their fullest ability in the hospital. The third season also features the reappearance of the two other main characters, Seo Woo-jin (Ahn Hyo-seop) and Cha Eun-jae (Lee Sung-kyung).

The first two episodes of the season picked up where season two left off. More medical terms, the same rush, and the same emergency situations. With a compelling patient featuring North Korean defectors, the season got off to a terrific start. Despite the fact that Woo-jin and Eun-jae are now the major focus of the series, Seok-kyu is still the character that solves all the challenging medical cases. I love how the first two episodes satisfied the audience’s two-year-long anticipation. The love moments between Ahn and Lee appeared so natural. And I’m delighted that the narrative still mostly revolves around the “medical drama” rather than the romantic drama. However, the fact that Eun-jae’s father is now interfering with their relationship will cause it to become more tumultuous. The primary leads in this series were not the only ones who contributed to the show’s high level of entertainment. I’m glad to see the full cast back for season 3 and it’s the entire cast. Extraordinary Attorney Woo Young Woo stars Joo Hyun-young, Ha Yoon-kyung, and Joo Jong-hyuk all made brief appearances in the second episodes as new recruits. More of the new military doctor Lee Sun-woong (Lee Hong-nae) and his perspective on the series’ events are something I’m interested in seeing in the upcoming episodes.

The principal actors are doing admirably as usual. Eun-jae has me a bit impressed. In season 2, her persona is renowned for being disorganised. However, in the first two episodes, I could see Eun-jae’s professionalism. She is still extremely vivacious and intelligent, but she did an excellent job changing her personality to be more certain and courageous. The first two episodes did not disappoint, and I’m eager to see what the remaining episodes will bring. If you enjoy medical dramas, put this on your list to watch. For a deeper understanding of the story, start with the first two seasons. Ahn and Lee, who play the show’s two major characters, were recently interviewed by theSun about their respective roles and what they hope to accomplish from the series. As we are all already aware, Dr. Romantic fans are really enthusiastic about this series. The principal actors told us that the upcoming season will be bigger and more stunning. The primary message Dr. Romantic always wished to express is the series’ major theme, according to Ahn. The entire ensemble made care to stay true to the plot’s central idea.

Since the first season, the show has been intense. When asked how they prepared for their roles, Ahn responded: “Even while we work very hard to make it seem as real as possible, obviously it is still plainly only an act. “I now understand that one thing we all have a tendency to ignore is the seriousness of what we are conveying. As much as I can, I attempt to be on set so that I can totally immerse myself in the atmosphere of an emergency and play the part of a doctor.” When it comes to medical terminology, Lee claims that she sought to comprehend the context, the meaning, and the causes and consequences of the surgeries and treatments in addition to the basic lines of the series. She said: “I make an effort to appear as sincere as possible, as if I were truly a doctor examining a patient. I worked really hard to make it as realistic as I could while maintaining my focus. “The circumstances and the phrases will thus stick in my mind long after the events are through, to the extent that I think even real medical experts will find the show entertaining.”