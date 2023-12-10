Love unleashed

JOIN the captivating journey of Lee Won-jun (Yang Se-jong), an ordinary university student, as he embarks on a delightful new chapter in his life. When he moves into a shared house, his world collides with that of the retired K-pop idol, Doona.

This heartwarming tale of love and transformation is set to premiere on Oct 20, and the trailer provides a sneak peek into the heart-fluttering romance that unfolds between a former idol and a college student.

Renowned director Lee Jung-hyo, celebrated for his exceptional work in hit series like Crash Landing on You and Romance Is a Bonus Book, underscores the core of the series. He aims to portray the realistic nuances of relationships, inviting viewers to nostalgically reminisce about their own clumsy adventures in their 20s.

Suzy, a former K-pop sensation known for her impeccable features, brilliantly embodies the character of Doona. Director Lee insists that no one else could do justice to the role of Doona as Suzy does.

Suzy herself describes her character as both straightforward and blunt, harbouring hidden scars beneath her surface. Though she may appear like a cat with sharp claws, she is more akin to a “dog-cat” who genuinely enjoys the company of people.

Doona promises to be a heartwarming exploration of love, identity and the rollercoaster of youth. Mark your calendars for its exclusive debut on Netflix and get ready to be swept away by this exciting feature film.