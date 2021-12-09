Loving RED once more

TAYLOR SWIFT has one new thing to be grateful for in 2021. The superstar took another step forward in reclaiming the music that first shot her to stardom. In 2019, talent manager Scooter Braun purchased the masters of Swift’s first six studio albums, and the songstress has pledged to win back the rights to her previous works.

Since the arrival of Fearless (Taylor’s Version) earlier this year, the superstar’s plan seems to be working in her favour. Now, Swift has followed up the effort with the release of the re-recorded version of Red. Originally released in 2012, Red represented an important shift in Swift’s career.

Unlike the singer’s previous works, Red saw the singer expand beyond her country roots and ventured into mainstream pop, incorporating a variety of genres. The record not only gave Swift her first number one song on the US Billboard Hot 100, but is also a solid work of art that best captures her talent and versatility as an artiste.

This artistry and excellence are still very much maintained in Red (Taylor’s Version). For instance, the new rendition of I Knew You Were Trouble still sounds as chaotic, catchy and fresh as it first did in 2012. In fact, its hard-hitting chorus and EDM tune still very much resonate with the sounds of 2021.

Another highlight to point out from the record is the classic All Too Well. It was indeed glorious that the track finally received the recognition and treatment it deserved. Back in 2012, the song had only lived in the hearts of Swifties, especially during concerts.

But at last, the tune can find its place on radios and music halls of fame for its essence. All thanks to its music video and the 10-minute version.