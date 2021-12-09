Loving RED once more

TAYLOR SWIFT has one new thing to be grateful for in 2021. The superstar took another step forward in reclaiming the music that first shot her to stardom. In 2019, talent manager Scooter Braun purchased the masters of Swift’s first six studio albums, and the songstress has pledged to win back the rights to her previous works.
Since the arrival of Fearless (Taylor’s Version) earlier this year, the superstar’s plan seems to be working in her favour. Now, Swift has followed up the effort with the release of the re-recorded version of Red. Originally released in 2012, Red represented an important shift in Swift’s career.
Unlike the singer’s previous works, Red saw the singer expand beyond her country roots and ventured into mainstream pop, incorporating a variety of genres. The record not only gave Swift her first number one song on the US Billboard Hot 100, but is also a solid work of art that best captures her talent and versatility as an artiste.
This artistry and excellence are still very much maintained in Red (Taylor’s Version). For instance, the new rendition of I Knew You Were Trouble still sounds as chaotic, catchy and fresh as it first did in 2012. In fact, its hard-hitting chorus and EDM tune still very much resonate with the sounds of 2021.
Another highlight to point out from the record is the classic All Too Well. It was indeed glorious that the track finally received the recognition and treatment it deserved. Back in 2012, the song had only lived in the hearts of Swifties, especially during concerts.
But at last, the tune can find its place on radios and music halls of fame for its essence. All thanks to its music video and the 10-minute version.
Speaking of which, the short feature film (music video) for the track, which Swift directed, enriched the meaning and flavour of the song.
For the longest time, fans had demanded visuals for All Too Well, and the short film not only gave Swifties a musical relief but also a clearer narrative to the whole rumoured Jake Gyllenhaal and Swift saga. Kudos to Dylan O’Brien and Sadie Sink for bringing the tale to life.
As for the 10-minute-long track, the updated rendition does an excellent job at showcasing the depth Swift possesses as a songwriter.
As a matter of fact, it is impressive how the songstress is able to keep listeners captivated for 10 whole minutes, which rarely happens in the history of pop music.
While Red (Taylor’s Version) stays true to its original offerings, the record does offer listeners new gems.
Nothing New, which features indie darling Phoebe Bridgers, is a beautiful addition to the record. The new magnetic arrival sees Swift sing of the insecurities of ageing that come with being a pop star alongside Bridgers.
The heartbreaking exchange is a haunting treat. Aside from the meaningful lyrics, the song stands out as it also marks the first time Swift shares the spotlight with a female artist.
The next track from the vault that deserves a shoutout is The Very First Night. Though it may not be the strongest track, the song is a sugar bop that goes well for happy occasions. Its lovey-dovey lyrics and upbeat melody may well remind you of Swift’s 2008 smash hit, Love Story.
All in all, Red (Taylor’s Version) was a necessary move for both Swift and her listeners. Although Swift may not have the rights to the original Red, Red (Taylor’s Version) will serve as the better alternative.