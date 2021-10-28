Loving the skin you’re in

REGARDLESS of how rapidly technology is evolving, the stigma of psoriasis and eczema remains prevalent in today’s society.

Growing up, the founder of skincare company Herbbies, Siau Pheng, witnessed her sister and several of her cousins suffer from psoriasis and eczema.

Determined to ease their pain, Harper (as she is popularly known) took a one-year course to understand more about traditional Chinese medicine.

“From there, I started to know more about herbs that (are effective in treatment of) sensitive skin, like eczema and psoriasis,” she said.

Harper’s motivation to produce such products is also mirrored by her parents’ interest in exploring different types of herbs and traditional Chinese medicines.

“I started exploring which herbs were suitable for making balms and skincare products that can help reduce sensitive skin issues. When I noticed that my products actually helped, that was when I decided to come up with my own brand to help more people.”

Since many are still unaware of the negative side effects of using topical steroid creams, Harper stressed on the importance of choosing the right products, and has made her goods plant-based and vegan.

What do you think is the biggest myth and misconception about psoriasis and eczema?

“I think some of them truly believe that only one particular cream or skincare product can rescue them from all sensitive skin issues, when actually it does not.

“Apart from skincare, you’ll always have to think about your own lifestyle or your own allergies. For example, some people can’t use normal detergent for their clothes, and their bedsheets have to be 100% cotton, but they don’t know that.

“It needs trial-and-error to figure out what kind of allergies you have to fully solve your sensitive skin issues.”

Do you think the public needs more awareness on this issue?

“Definitely. Not just the person with sensitive skin issues, but other people as well because I believe there’s a lot of stigma associated with eczema and psoriasis.

“Those who don’t have this issue tend to think people with bad skin are dirty or lazy or just not earnest enough to get rid of the problem.

“Actually, it’s not that. The person may have already tried everything but others don’t know it, and they tend to assign bad labels to the person. I think that’s not fair.”