Poor Lucifans will be devastated to hear this news.

Lucifer season 5 was due to be released on Netflix in May 2020 but the show’s co-showrunner Joe Henderson revealed that there has been a setback.

Based on reports, the outbreak of Covid-19 forced production to stop. Sadly, they were in the middle of filming the finale episode 16 of the season!

Henderson recently tweeted that he’s also in the dark regarding the release date due to post-production hiccups caused by the pandemic.