Lustreglass Sheer-Shine Lipstick by MAC

WITH all-new Lustreglass Lipstick colours, you can get extra glam in a single swipe. Introduce your lips to six more long-lasting, glossy, dopamine-inducing pinks and candied oranges to improve your summer lip wardrobe.
Make everyday luxury in every way with effortlessly sheer and glossy colour in a stick that nourishes, conditions, and moisturises with the same good-for-lips ingredients you love.
Lustreglass Lipstick combines the comfort and feel of a balm, the colour veil of a sheer lipstick, and the shine of a gloss into a single product. In a single swipe, the product provides eight hours of bright colour while wrapping lips in immediate and long-term hydration.
Artist-curated pigments combine with mega-hydration jojoba oil, raspberry seed oil, coconut oil, extra virgin olive oil, shea butter, and hyaluronic acid to make lips look supple, feel supple, and appear as subtle or sublimely tinted as you like, thanks to a buildable formula that allows you to control and customise your level of shade intensity.
Consider pink in three luscious shades: light, bright coral Kissmet, clean pink Gummy Bare and rosy Well, Well, Well.
Channel sun-warmed oranges in neutral-brown Like I Was Saying..., hot caramel Work Crush and rich peach, Obviously.
Also, Kissmet, pure pink Gummy uncovered and rosy Oh, my goodness! will bring out the flirty, uninhibited side of you.
These six new alternatives, which join the existing array of 28 exquisite nudes—reds, pinks, mauves, and oranges—are the newest method to give lips a summer vibe just in time for National Lipstick Day.
“For moisture-packed colour that steps you right into summer, these six dreamy tints are everything,” stated MAC Global Executive Director of Makeup Artistry Sharryn Hinchliffe of the elevated yet effortless Lustreglass Lipstick effectwhile.
She then continued, “Who doesn’t want the benefit of a soft and sheer lipstick that feels like a balm and really provides moisture while adding a slick of trending colour? It’s sheer-shine perfection.”