M’sia Teacher Prize 2023 to celebrate outstanding educators

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s outstanding educators will be celebrated for their remarkable work in shaping the future of education at the upcoming Malaysia Teacher Prize 2023 award ceremony.

The Malaysia Teacher Prize is an award organised by Pemimpin GSL, a non-profit organisation that highlights and appreciates outstanding educators nationwide.

Founded in 2017, the organisation provides high-quality, evidence-based leadership training for teachers and school leaders from government schools, working with over 1,800 schools and reaching over 3,200 teachers nationwide.

The top 10 finalists for the Malaysia Teacher Prize 2023 were selected from over 2,000 applicants from all 16 states and federal territories on Sep 16 with the award ceremony to be held on Nov 4 and 5 at the Sime Darby Convention Centre in Kuala Lumpur.

A panel of esteemed judges, including the Education Ministry, academics and individuals from educational and non-educational organisations, shortlisted the entries to 10 finalists.

CEO of PEMIMPIN GSL, Cheryl Ann Fernando, said: “These Finalists represent some of the most inspiring work that we have seen thus far in the education sector.

“We hope that the recognition afforded by the prize will spur ever more educators to go above and beyond in serving their students and the communities they live and work,” she said.

The cash prize for the winner is RM 50,000 while the Top 5 Finalists will each receive RM 5,000, sponsored by YTL Foundation, Yayasan Hasanah, and ECM Libra Foundation.

Aside from the rewards, all the finalists will participate in professional development workshops aimed at expanding their influence and impact beyond their local communities.

The two-day summit will provide a platform to showcase the remarkable work of these dedicated teachers and feature distinguished speakers, including the co-founder Samuel Isaiah and last year’s winner, Anuthra Sirisena.

Anuthra Sirisena, a chemistry teacher at SMJK Chung Hwa in Tenom, Sabah, won the first Malaysia Teacher Prize in 2022 for her innovative use of technology to make her school consistently rank among the top 10 for SPM Chemistry in the state.

The award recognizes teachers who have made significant contributions to the field of education and have demonstrated a passion for teaching and learning.

In addition to its primary goal of recognizing and rewarding outstanding teachers, the Malaysia Teacher Prize also aims to raise awareness of the importance of education and the role that teachers play in promoting excellence in teaching and to create a more supportive and vibrant education ecosystem in Malaysia.

For anyone eager to engage with the Top 10 Finalists in person, tickets for the event can be purchased online at Ticket2u.