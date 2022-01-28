Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song are engaged

HOLLYWOOD was all abuzz earlier this week with news that Macaulay Culkin was engaged to his long-time girlfriend Brenda Song. The two former child stars have been together for four years.

The couple already share a son together, whom they welcomed last April. The boy is named Dakota after Culkin’s sister, who died in 2008.

Culkin, 41, met Song, 33, on the set of Changeland movie and in summer 2017, they two were spotted holding hands.

Speculation that they were engaged started soon after Disney alumna Song was spotted with a diamond ring.

Culkin was previously married to Rachel Miner from 1998 to 2002 when he was a teenager. Then, he had a relationship with actress Mila Kunis (from That 70’s Show), while Song was engaged briefly to Trace Cyrus, brother of singer Miley Cyrus, from 2011 to 2012.

Both Culkin and Song have been very open about their love for one another. When Culkin turned 40 in 2020, Song paid tribute to him on social media, calling him “my unicorn that I never thought could exist.”

She described herself as the “luckiest person in the world because I am loved by you.”