Madison Beer talks about upcoming album

AMERICAN-BORN singer Madison Beer, who first gained prominence through her early YouTube videos showcasing her impressive singing prowess, has offered a glimpse into her upcoming album.

The artist behind Reckless took to Instagram and Twitter to reveal the tracklist for her forthcoming album, Silence Between Songs with a caption that read, “Silence Between Songs, tractlist reveal 9/15. Pre-save in bio.”

In a video, Beer shares the 14-song tracklist by writing it on a whiteboard in her bedroom. The lineup features titles like Spinnin, Sweet Relief, Envy the Leaves, 17, Ryder, Nothing Matters But You, I Wonder, At Your Worst, Showed Me, Home to Another One, Dangerous, Reckless, Silence Between Songs, and King of Everything.

Silence Between Songs stands as Beer’s third album, following her previous work, Life Support, which includes hits like BOYSH*T and Good in Goodbye.

Beer also provides insights into the themes explored in Silence Between Songs, discussing personal growth and how she drew inspiration from The Beatles’ classic Yesterday in an interview with Kyle Meredith.

She delves into her journey of self-improvement through therapy and self-care, her affinity for the music of the 1960s, and how The Beatles’ unique song structure influenced one track on her album.

“Yesterday is one of my all-time favourite songs, undoubtedly,“ she expresses. “I’ve always admired its lack of a traditional chorus. It’s like this continuous loop of a song, and that’s really intriguing to me. So that’s where the initial spark came from. How can we craft a song that captures that never-ending loop?”

The release date for Silence Between Songs across all platforms is set for Sept 15.