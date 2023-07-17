Madonna postpones North American tour

IN a surprising turn of events, iconic pop singer Madonna has announced a rescheduling of her highly anticipated North American tour dates. The reason behind this decision is her ongoing recovery from a recent stay in a New York City hospital’s intensive care unit.

After her release from the hospital on June 29, Madonna took to Instagram to express her gratitude and address her concerned fans. She conveyed her appreciation for their positive energy, prayers, and words of healing and encouragement. Assuring them of her progress, she stated, “I’m on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life.”

Her health and well-being are now her primary focus as she aims to regain her strength. She promised her loyal fans that she would return to the stage as soon as possible, but the rescheduling of the North American leg of the tour is necessary. The new plan is to kick off the tour in Europe in October, with specific dates to be announced in the near future.

Originally slated to commence on July 15 in Vancouver, the tour rehearsals were in their final stages when Madonna was abruptly hospitalised on June 24 due to a serious bacterial infection, as disclosed by her manager, Guy Oseary, on Instagram. Oseary further stated that Madonna would temporarily suspend all her commitments, including the tour, and promised to provide more details regarding the new start date and rescheduled shows as soon as they were available.

The “Celebration” tour holds great significance as it marks Madonna’s 40th anniversary in the music industry. The tour was intended to traverse 43 cities worldwide, extending into the early months of the following year. While the exact dates for the postponed North American concerts have yet to be announced, fans eagerly anticipate the announcement.

Madonna’s Instagram post has allowed her fans to stay connected and updated during this unexpected turn of events, demonstrating her appreciation for their unwavering support. Her resilience and determination to fully recover ensure that she will return to the stage stronger than ever, ready to celebrate her remarkable career with her adoring fans worldwide.