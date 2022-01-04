Magic anxieties

IT is impossible to imagine anyone else playing the character of brave and brainy Hermione Granger apart from Emma Watson.

Her brilliant performance as Hogwarts’ darling witch, and one-third of the iconic Golden Trio, not only gave life to the Harry Potter franchise but also made Watson a household name.

However, this reality almost did not happen. In the recent HBO Max special Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts, the British actress revealed that she considered dropping out during the fifth instalment of the series.

“I think I was scared. I don’t know if you ever felt like it got to a tipping point where you were like, ‘This is kind of forever now,’” she admitted.

Watson later added: “The fame thing had finally hit home in a big way.”

But regardless of the loneliness and pressure, Watson found the courage to finish her character’s story.