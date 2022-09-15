Magic: The Gathering reconnects with its roots in latest release

Magic: The Gathering returns with an all new set. – WIZARDS OF THE COAST

MAGIC: The Gathering is honouring its roots big time in its latest card release. In conjunction with the launch of its 30th anniversary celebration, Magic is taking its players back in time in its latest saga – Dominaria United. The new set indeed takes planeswalkers back to Magic’s original plane, Dominaria, where it all began. But this time around, planeswalkers are faced with a new set of climatic challenges. An apocalyptic threat is stirring within Dominaria, and an ancient yet familiar enemy has at last revealed itself. Led by the Praetor Sheoldred, the Phyrexian army is hellbent on invasion after many years in the shadows. But heroes are ready to defend the fate of Dominaria. Fan favourites Karn, Ajani, Goldmane, Liliana Vess and Jaya Ballard return to battle these evil forces.

“Dominaria United will be an exciting yet nostalgic set for long-time MTG enthusiasts as it brings players back to where it all began,” said Wizards of the Coast’s brand manager, Kenneth Ong. “But at the same time, it is the perfect set to welcome newcomers with its themed Jumpstart booster sets.”

He added: “We are thrilled to share this new set filled with unique card arts, powerful in-game mechanics and the limited edition, SEA exclusive transparent stained glass-effect token cards.” Exclusively for Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines, players who pre-order at least RM450 of Dominaria United products will receive a limited edition Token collectable. The token is the first of a three-part series with varied transparency, and the full series will form a battlefield mural. However, each customer will only be entitled to one token. And as Ong mentioned, players will get to enjoy Magic through its classic-themed Jumpstart booster packs. Suited for newcomers and veterans, the Jumpstart is an exciting method of quick deck building designed to get players casting spells from the moment they open their boosters.