Magic: The Gathering’s latest collection introduces five new demon crime families

WIZARDS of the Coast has once again broadened the universe to Magic: The Gathering. As part of its yearly expansion efforts, the card publishing company has launched its latest collection, Streets of New Capenna.
Set in the brand-new Art Deco noir metropolis of New Capenna, the new set introduces five unique crime families that seek to control the city. The factions indeed compete to gain access to Halo, a rare resource that is scattered throughout the city of angels.
The Halo is sought after for its material beauty and magic-boosting powers. But as the invasion of a bigger threat enters New Capenna, it is up to Planewalkers Vivien and Elspeth to stop the conflict from turning into an all-out cold war.
“The new set expresses an exciting new city that looms large and exudes power and luxury. Each of the five families contends for strength and profits and will take more than just one or two colours. Streets of New Capenna is about family, business, dealmakers and more. I think fans, old and new, will enjoy it,” says Philip Galliford, spokesperson for Solarpop.
As such, players are allowed to pick which of the three-colour crime factions they would like to join.
The Obscura (White, Blue, and Black): Spies that keep tabs on everyone within New Capenna while also working to maintain the balance between all five families.
The Maestros (Blue, Black, and Red): Stylish vampires who are experts in assassinations and also collecting relics and art from the past.
The Riveteers (Black, Red, and Green): Working class dragons that were responsible for the formation of New Capenna. Their excellent craftsmanship skills make them masters of intimidation and destruction.
The Cabaretti (Red, Green, and White): Cats and druids that love to throw lavish parties, and draw magical power from their social gatherings.
The Brokers (Green, White, and Blue): Lawyers who are mostly rhinos and birds that handle mundane legal matters and property disputes by day.
Apart from the families, Magic’s newest collection also features 10 never seen before full art Metropolis basic lands cards. Additionally, there is also the Skyscraper and Golden Age card that captures the vibrant aesthetic of New Capenna.
To achieve the collection’s visual, Wizards of the Coast worked with five local artists from Southeast Asia – namely Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, and the Philippines. Malaysian artist, Fei Giap was the mastermind behind the Halo and Maestros card.
Hence, due to his involvement, Malaysian players will have the opportunity to own an exclusive Family Treasure Tokens for Streets of New Capenna. The exclusive token is available with every purchase of a collector booster box at participating WPN stores in the country.
But as for the standard New Capenna collection, it will be available as Draft Boosters, Set Boosters, and Collector Booters, with factionalised Theme Boosters and Commander Decks for the player’s crime family of choice.
For more information on Streets of New Capenna, head over to magic.wizards.com/en/products/streets-of-new-capenna.