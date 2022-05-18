Magic: The Gathering’s latest collection introduces five new demon crime families

WIZARDS of the Coast has once again broadened the universe to Magic: The Gathering. As part of its yearly expansion efforts, the card publishing company has launched its latest collection, Streets of New Capenna.

Set in the brand-new Art Deco noir metropolis of New Capenna, the new set introduces five unique crime families that seek to control the city. The factions indeed compete to gain access to Halo, a rare resource that is scattered throughout the city of angels.

The Halo is sought after for its material beauty and magic-boosting powers. But as the invasion of a bigger threat enters New Capenna, it is up to Planewalkers Vivien and Elspeth to stop the conflict from turning into an all-out cold war.

“The new set expresses an exciting new city that looms large and exudes power and luxury. Each of the five families contends for strength and profits and will take more than just one or two colours. Streets of New Capenna is about family, business, dealmakers and more. I think fans, old and new, will enjoy it,” says Philip Galliford, spokesperson for Solarpop.

As such, players are allowed to pick which of the three-colour crime factions they would like to join.