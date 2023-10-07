Magic: The Gathering’s welcome party

Experiencing the adventure of Magic: The Gathering LOTR

CELEBRATED joyfully, Wizards of the Coast SEA successfully handled a Welcome Party that was held from July 1 to 2. All of this is done in celebration of the release of The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth, the latest set and biggest collaboration to date for the world’s best trading card game, Magic: The Gathering (MTG). The MTG Welcome Party was held in Paradigm Mall, a busy shopping mall located in Petaling Jaya, and everyone was invited to the event. Fans and muggles alike were all over it, as the sign-up was free.

When I arrived, the cosplayers and LOTR character standees caught my eye. The cosplayers were dressed well according to what they cosplayed as, and the standees were all characters that I loved.

At the event, the attendees’ hands were filled with activities to be done throughout the day. From learn-to-play sessions and minigames for gamers new to MTG, Commander games, photo opportunities, cosplayer appearances, and more. It was great for new and seasoned gamers alike as they managed to gather their fellowships and journey into a whole different realm of fresh adventure, which is the world of MTG. A gateway to new players I personally had my hands full with immediately having a game of my own with my friend, teaching her what I knew before calling over a helper on-site to help us with what we needed. I eventually won the game after countless rounds of not hitting each other. Afterwards, I played with another player that was of higher skill, and unsurprisingly, in such a short time with fewer rounds, he won by a lot of health. Either way, at least I managed to lessen his health with a few hits before falling.

To give a more detailed explanation, the event was a gateway to players new to MTG who could pick up gameplay basics through free minigames and sample the excitement of an MTG adventure, aided by iconic Middle-earth characters, with a Starter Kit.

Through this MTG Welcome Party, they will be able to relive pivotal moments of the Third Age with fan favourite LOTR characters by playing Commander Decks, the fan favourite multiplayer Magic format, with fellow companions. Other than that, if a friend was brought along to join the fellowship, the person bringing them was awarded together with their friend for their valour with exclusive merchandise. Attendees could also capture cherished moments with photo opportunities at the photo booth alone and with guest cosplayers, which were also rewarded with prizes. Exclusive merchandise galore

Out of everything that happened at the MTG Welcome Party, the highlights throughout the day were definitely the free minigames, free taster sessions, commander games, prizes and amazing exclusive merchandise.

It was surreal starting and continuing the journey of playing MTG, learning how to interpret the Magic cards as well as differentiating the card types. Everyone playing was tasting a glimpse of Magic: The Gathering with a standby Starter Kit, which derives decks from The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth set, and if the ones playing enjoyed it well enough, they could buy it straight on-site. As for the commander games, using the decks, players could choose from four different decks to battle it out in a multiplayer format. Unfortunately, to play this one, a purchase of the decks was required to participate, but fortunately for me, I got a great media-prepared kit that included it, so I was thrilled to have the whole, fulfilling experience.