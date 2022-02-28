Major wins for Squid Game at Screen Actors Guild awards

HISTORY was made at yesterday’s Screen Actors Guild awards, when South Korean drama Squid Game walked away with two of the biggest prizes of the night.

Jung Ho Yeon took home the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series for her role as Sae Byeok in the runaway hit Netflix series, beating out other screen veterans such as Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Sarah Snook and Elizabeth Moss.

In a tearful speech, Jung said: “ I have been watching all of you on a big screen as an audience, dreaming to become an actor myself one day. I just want to say thank you so much and I’m so honoured to be here.”

She added: “Thank you for making my dream (come true) and opening the door for me. Love you Squid Game team!”

With this, Jung becomes only the second Asian woman to win the award, following Youn Yuh-Jung’s win last year for Minari.

Earlier in the night, her Squid Game co-star Lee Jung Jae scored a landmark win by taking home the award for outstanding performance by a male actor, becoming the first Asian male to do so.

The 49-year-old appeared lost for words over the surprise win, but thanked not just the Squid Game team, but also the fans of the show for their love and support.

The series also won a third award that night, for best stunt performance by an ensemble.