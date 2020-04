THEY say two is a company and three is a crowd, so what does that make four people? A perfectly even team!

In that case, I wonder if there is a more iconic local fashion quartet than fashion-creative elites Jane Lau, Brian See, Ashley Lau and Daphne Charice, or, as they playfully nicknamed themselves, JBAD.

The fab four do everything together, from dressing up as Power Rangers for Halloween and celebrating Mother’s Day every year, to attending the Coachella music festival and New York Fashion Week.

However, since the announcement of the movement control order (MCO) that is currently in place to flatten the curve of Covid-19 infections, they’ve resorted to long-distance intimacy via FaceTime or Zoom to communicate during the weeks of social distancing.

It does feel like a distant memory when the majority of us no longer need to drag ourselves to the office each morning, let alone dress up for work for that matter.

Entering the fourth week of MCO, we might have noticed how dishevelled we’ve become as we spend the days confined at home in total comfort, with no grand sartorial gestures to worry about ... at least, until we’re summoned for a work video conference.

Fortunately, the Instagram account @wfhfits, founded on March 13 for the purpose of sharing work-from-home-fits with cheeky and overtly expressive commentary by the admins, has presented us with an insight into the closets of urban creatives.

The four fashion influencers have shared with us how they optimise productivity while working from home, while giving us a look at their day-to-day ensembles.

All the same, these unprecedented times of self-quarantine have never been more fitting for some much-needed reflection to reevaluate and reasses our values. The global pandemic has truly put things into perspective.

Jane Lau

“I have a series of routines that I diligently follow to make sure I stay productive every day. First thing in the morning when I wake up, I put on my gym attire to make sure that I work out each day. Exercising and sweating just feels good, and it also keeps me energised throughout the day.

“It’s also really important to take a shower to fully refresh myself before making any conference calls or virtual meetings.

“Even working from home, I still wear something casual, but never pyjamas. And speaking of working, I’ve built different corners at home to work, so that I can isolate my mind from thinking that I am at home.”