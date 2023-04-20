$!Make your final stand in March of the Machine

WIZARDS of the Coast will be releasing March of the Machine, the latest set for the world’s greatest trading card game, Magic: The Gathering. The final instalment to the four-part Phyrexian storyline, March of the Machine will see players team up with Legendary creatures and Planeswalkers from all across the Multiverse to battle against the Phyrexian invasion. The set will launch for the tabletop on April 21, 2023. All worlds will know perfection Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines and leader of the Phyrexian army has amassed a force to take over the entire Multiverse at once. She now expands her reach to bring the glory of New Phyrexia to other planes in an attempt to compleat all beings.

One Last Stand Rallied by a heroic team of Planeswalkers, Legends from across all planes of existence must team up to fight the Phyrexian scourge. Popular characters from across Magic’s history will band together for the final fight with the fate of their world – and all other worlds – on the line. March of the Machine features several new mechanics, the most exciting being a brand new card type – Battle. Battles are a new type of dual-faced card: when you play a Battle, you pick an opponent to protect it. Similarly to Planeswalkers, Battles can be damaged or attacked and when they are defeated, flip into a powerful new card for free! This is the first new card type since the debut of Planeswalkers in 2007 so players can look forward to an exciting new gameplay experience. Also featured is the creature-based mechanic Backup which allows players to add +1/+1 counters to creatures and gain additional abilities based on the creature giving the counter. Fans of the Phyrexian armada will also get to play with Incubators – artifacts that enter with a number of +1/+1 counters and can be turned into creatures by paying two mana.