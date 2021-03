AISYAH RAZIP, or better known as Cupcake Aisyah, is making a name for herself as a rising YouTuber in the country. She began her channel at the age of 13, although at the time, she never dreamt it would grow into a career.

“It started off as a hobby to post videos but as time went by, I started making a decent amount of money as a YouTuber, which I am very grateful for,” Aisyah told theSun.

Due to the energy and entertaining content, Aisyah’s YouTube channel and Instagram presence have attracted a growing community of almost half a million followers.

“I have always been comfortable in front of the camera, ever since I was a young girl. It is funny, because I am very shy when I talk to people in real life, but in front of the camera, I am friendlier and I am more myself.”

Are there times when you do not know what to upload, or do you have a constant stream of ideas?

There are such times, but I don’t stress about it that much because I get inspired easily. It is so easy to think of ideas because I am in control of what to post. But there are times when I ask my family and friends for ideas. I always have a list and I am constantly adding more video ideas when I am inspired.

How do you decide what goes on your channel? Is there a format on the type of content you create?

There is no format but it mostly contains vlogs because I started as a vlogger. I like sharing my life with my viewers. If the video ends up funny, entertaining or inspiring, it will probably be uploaded. But if the end product is not satisfactory, I will probably scratch the whole thing and do something else.

What kind of YouTube content do you like the most?

The best content that I personally enjoy making is vlogs because I get to plan out my day, do spontaneous things and just go anywhere with it. But don’t get me wrong, I still love making challenges and going out to do adventurous stuff.

How do you deal with trolls and haters?

I have been creating content since young. As a content creator, I have my share of criticism. The best way I deal with it is to simply not deal with it. I would just delete the comments or try not to let them get to me.

Can you talk about the hacking incident?

My YouTube channel was hacked in July 2019 and it was the most difficult situation I have faced because I developed the channel since I was young. I contacted YouTube and Google Malaysia straight away for help. It took quite a while for me to get back my channel.