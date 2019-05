IF you are thinking about making a switch from whatever Android or iOS phone you have to a Samsung smartphone or to upgrade your Samsung phone, Samsung Malaysia Electronics (SME) says there is an app for that.

With Samsung’s Smart Switch, you can bring all the baggage you had on your previous smartphone to your new Samsung device. With Smart Switch, you can transfer all your contacts, photos, music, messages, and more.

If you want to know how to do it, just check out the how-to video on the iChanged website.

To further sweeten the pot, Samsung also offers a trade-in promotion price for your old device, at a value specified, for you to purchase the Galaxy S10.

If you do so within the same transaction, you can also receive a complimentary pair of Galaxy Buds worth RM499.

Additionally, if you purchase a Galaxy S10 without a trade-in, you will receive a Galaxy Fit-e worth RM139.

Helping to spearhead the idea of switching to Samsung is the #iChanged campaign which features a video of beautiful people talking about how they have changed to a Samsung and how it has changed their lives.

“Our users have always been at the heart of every Samsung product,” said SME president Yoonsoo Kim.

“Each feature in all our devices is designed to help our consumers to have a richer and more meaningful experience; that for us, is the true definition of innovation.

“Through this campaign, we, at Samsung, would like to ignite the courage for everyone to make the first audacious step and change to own the impossible.”