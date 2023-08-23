Malaysia’s inaugural TikTok awards

STEPPING onto a vibrant stage where creativity knows no bounds, TikTok, the ultimate hub of bite-sized mobile videos, is set to make history in Malaysia with its very first TikTok Awards. Mark your calendars for Aug 27, as the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) Kuala Lumpur becomes the epicentre of a dazzling event that celebrates the brilliant minds shaping the content creation sphere.
The TikTok Awards are more than just an awards show; they are a jubilant congregation of Malaysia’s finest content creators, those intrepid souls who push boundaries, captivate hearts, and redefine the art of digital storytelling.
This grand annual affair pays homage to the dynamic tapestry of local talents who use their imaginative prowess to inspire, entertain, and leave an indelible mark on the global stage.
As the nation basks in the glow of its Independence month, the TikTok Awards add an extra layer of significance to the festivities, a heartfelt tribute to the remarkable homegrown talents who’ve spun truly Malaysian narratives for the world to revel in.
From heartfelt tales to hilarious skits, this is a celebration of creators who’ve transformed tiny screens into canvases for cultural exchange and boundless creativity.
Since its inception, TikTok has been the breeding ground for genuine self-expression, nurturing a vibrant and inclusive community united by the universal language of video.
From culinary enchantments to educational odysseys, every TikTok niche has blossomed into a unique subculture, birthing online talents who command the spotlight of the popular For You Page (FYP).
Enter the enchanting realm of the “Big on the Small Screen” gala. This exclusive soirée unfolds in two chapters: the judge’s pick and the people’s choice. The former, an ode to artistic finesse, finds its laureates chosen by a panel of illustrious figures, including Media Prima Television Networks and Primeworks Studios CEO, Nini Yusof; enchanting virtuoso Hael Husaini; and TikTok’s Southeast Asia Operations & Marketing GM, Angga Anugrah Putra.
On the flip side, the People’s Choice invites the world to cast their votes in favour of their adored creators, giving everyone a say in this digital carnival of genius.
But it’s not just about accolades and applause. Fashion steals the limelight, with the Best Dressed Awards spotlighting the most stylish and inventive attendees.
A panel of tastemakers will curate the contenders, but the ultimate arbiter will be the very audience that admires these vogue virtuosos.
Prepare to be front-row witnesses from the comfort of your abode. Tune in to the symphony of creativity as the TikTok Awards take over the airwaves of TV3 and TikTok Malaysia’s own platform on that enchanting Sunday, Aug 27, at 9pm.
Be part of the magic, celebrating alongside a constellation of Malaysia’s beloved stars, gracing the occasion with their presence, wit, and charm.
And if that isn’t enough to satiate your hunger for TikTok wonder, venture to Sunway Pyramid Mall from Aug 24-27. Here, TikTok Awards: Inspire unfolds, inviting you to immerse yourself in an interactive zone teeming with inspiration. Engage in a dance with creativity, soak in the brilliance of the nominated creators, and even share a moment with the very minds that bring TikTok’s magic to life.
All this splendour is masterfully woven together by the hands of TV3, powered by the Honor 90 Series 5G (main sponsor), delivered by the ever-reliable foodpanda (co-sponsor), stirred by the flavours of F&N Teh Tarik (partner sponsor), and made possible through the connective prowess of U Mobile (partner sponsor).
So, step into this digital wonderland and cast your vote on the TikTok app. TikTok can be downloaded for free from the Apple Store, Google Play Store, and Huawei App Gallery for both iOS and Android devices.
Bask in the brilliance of local legends, and let the TikTok Awards whisk you away to a realm where creativity reigns supreme.