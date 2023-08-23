Malaysia’s inaugural TikTok awards

STEPPING onto a vibrant stage where creativity knows no bounds, TikTok, the ultimate hub of bite-sized mobile videos, is set to make history in Malaysia with its very first TikTok Awards. Mark your calendars for Aug 27, as the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) Kuala Lumpur becomes the epicentre of a dazzling event that celebrates the brilliant minds shaping the content creation sphere.

The TikTok Awards are more than just an awards show; they are a jubilant congregation of Malaysia’s finest content creators, those intrepid souls who push boundaries, captivate hearts, and redefine the art of digital storytelling.

This grand annual affair pays homage to the dynamic tapestry of local talents who use their imaginative prowess to inspire, entertain, and leave an indelible mark on the global stage.

As the nation basks in the glow of its Independence month, the TikTok Awards add an extra layer of significance to the festivities, a heartfelt tribute to the remarkable homegrown talents who’ve spun truly Malaysian narratives for the world to revel in.

From heartfelt tales to hilarious skits, this is a celebration of creators who’ve transformed tiny screens into canvases for cultural exchange and boundless creativity.

Since its inception, TikTok has been the breeding ground for genuine self-expression, nurturing a vibrant and inclusive community united by the universal language of video.

From culinary enchantments to educational odysseys, every TikTok niche has blossomed into a unique subculture, birthing online talents who command the spotlight of the popular For You Page (FYP).

Enter the enchanting realm of the “Big on the Small Screen” gala. This exclusive soirée unfolds in two chapters: the judge’s pick and the people’s choice. The former, an ode to artistic finesse, finds its laureates chosen by a panel of illustrious figures, including Media Prima Television Networks and Primeworks Studios CEO, Nini Yusof; enchanting virtuoso Hael Husaini; and TikTok’s Southeast Asia Operations & Marketing GM, Angga Anugrah Putra.