DEVELOPED by the government of Malaysia to assist in managing Covid-19 outbreaks, MySejahtera is available for all popular smartphones and corresponding app stores.

It is a result of the cooperation between the National Security Council, the Ministry of Health, the Malaysian Administrative Modernisation and Management Planning Unit, and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission.

Although the app is free, it requires registration to assure the accuracy and the validity of the data it collects. This step is simple, but it can be tricky.

On the surface, the MySejahtera app is a repository of the latest verified Covid-19 statistics, locally and globally. Its home screen features a feed of the latest overall statistics along with advisories from the Health Ministry.

Tap the statistics tab, and get a more detailed breakdown locally, regionally, and globally.

During registration and every day after that, the app will request for a self-health assessment and ask simple questions such as: ‘Do you have a fever?’ and ‘Do you have a cough?’, and advise you on your risk level and what you should do.