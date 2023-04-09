Malaysian comfort food

Local desserts that give a flavourful journey

MALAYSIAN cuisine is renowned for its diverse and vibrant flavours, which are not limited to savoury dishes alone. Malaysian desserts, with their unique blend of cultural influences and local ingredients, offer a delightful conclusion to any meal. These comfort food are a testament to Malaysia’s rich history and multicultural heritage. Here, we explore the delectable world of Malaysian desserts, highlighting some of the most iconic and mouthwatering options that tantalise taste buds across the nation.

Kuih Muih Often spelt as “kueh” or “kway,” is a broad category of bite-sized snacks and desserts. These colourful and intricately designed treats are a staple in Malaysian culture. Kuih comes in various shapes, sizes, and flavours, each with a unique taste and texture. Some popular variations include Kuih lapis, which features layers of colourful rice flour and coconut milk, and Kuih seri muka, a sweet and sticky combination of glutinous rice and pandan custard. Kuihs are not just delicious; they are also a feast for the eyes, making them a common sight at festivals and celebrations.

Cendol A refreshing and iconic Malaysian dessert that is perfect for cooling down on a hot day. This sweet treat consists of pandan-flavoured rice flour jelly served in a bowl with coconut milk, palm sugar syrup (gula Melacca), and a generous serving of shaved ice. The result is a delightful combination of creamy, sweet, and slightly chewy textures, complemented by the fragrant aroma of pandan leaves. Cendol vendors can be found at street corners and hawker stalls, offering this quintessential Malaysian dessert to locals and tourists alike.

Ais Kacang Also known as ABC (Ais Batu Campur), is another beloved Malaysian dessert that provides a delightful contrast of flavours and textures. This dessert features a mound of shaved ice topped with an assortment of colourful ingredients, including red beans, sweet corn, grass jelly, and colourful agar-agar. A drizzle of sweet syrups, such as rose syrup and condensed milk, adds a burst of sweetness. Ais kacang is a popular choice for those seeking a cool and sweet respite from Malaysia’s tropical heat.

Roti Canai While roti canai is traditionally considered a type of bread, it also finds its place among Malaysian desserts, especially when served with a generous dollop of sweetened condensed milk or a sprinkle of sugar. This versatile and flaky flatbread is a common breakfast item, but it can be enjoyed at any time of the day. The contrast between the warm, crispy layers of the roti and the sweetness of the toppings is simply irresistible.

Durian-based Desserts Known as the “king of fruits” in Southeast Asia, durian has a divisive reputation due to its strong odour, which people either love or loathe. However, for those who appreciate its unique flavour, durian-based desserts are a must-try in Malaysia. From durian ice cream to durian pancakes and durian crepes, there are numerous ways to savour the rich, custard-like texture and intense taste of durian in a sweet form. These desserts are a testament to the Malaysians’ deep affection for this polarising fruit.

Apam Balik Also known as “turnover pancake” or “martabak,” is a delightful Malaysian street food dessert. It is made from a batter of flour, sugar, and coconut milk, which is cooked in a flat pan until crispy and golden brown. The pancake is then folded over and filled with a sweet mixture, often including crushed peanuts, sugar, and creamed corn. The result is a crispy, sweet, and slightly savoury treat that appeals to both young and old alike.

Pengat A traditional Malaysian dessert that showcases a harmonious blend of sweet and creamy flavours. This dessert typically consists of coconut milk, palm sugar, and various ingredients such as sweet potatoes, yam, bananas, or glutinous rice balls. It is cooked to a creamy consistency, creating a dessert that is both soothing and indulgent. Pengat is often served during festive occasions and family gatherings, adding a touch of warmth and nostalgia to the celebrations.