Malaysian fashion soars to new heights

Making history, TFEKL23 will be the first fashion show ever to be broadcast live on several RTM channels and various media platforms. Conceptualised and organised by Bon Fashion Legacy and Nuunaa Management, the event is made possible through a dynamic collaboration with Menara Kuala Lumpur, Tourism Malaysia, DBKL, KL Hop on Hop Off, and Gentlemen’s Code.

These talented designers, renowned for their impeccable aesthetics, meticulous craftsmanship, creative prowess, technical expertise, and distinctive perspectives, will showcase collections that blend modern, traditional, stylish, innovative, and elegantly sophisticated elements. The runway will be graced by more than 75 sought-after models from Malaysia.

A stunning and groundbreaking fashion event, Tower Fashion Eleganza Kuala Lumpur 2023 (TFEKL23), will take place on September 9, 2023, at the Sky Deck, located 300 metres above ground level at the iconic Kuala Lumpur Tower (KL Tower), in conjunction with World Skyscrapers Day.

During the press conference held at KL Tower, Founder and Director of Bon Fashion Legacy and TFEKL23, Bon Zainal Harun said, “I am extremely thrilled by this massive collaboration effort put in by so many significant entities, especially Menara Kuala Lumpur, RTM, Tourism Malaysia, DBKL and KL Hop On Hop Off.

He further states: “When I first talked about this fashion show, some said I was crazy, but it’s precisely that fact that lured me to the idea. I am thankful to our collaborators, and together with the team I have now, I strongly believe that TFEKL23 will take off victoriously”.

Jwan Heah, the CEO of Malaysia Book of Records (MBOR), also attended the press conference to show support and made it clear during the Q&A session with the media that TFEKL23 is currently the highest fashion show ever actualized and successfully carried out in Malaysia.

Bon Zainal also announced that Her Royal Highness Tengku Permaisuri Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin has graciously agreed to grace this historic event, corresponding with the celebration of Hari Malaysia.

Keeping it short and succinct, Managing Director of Menara Kuala Lumpur Sdn. Bhd., Datuk Abdul Hamid Shaikh Abdul Razak Shaikh, conveyed, “On behalf of KL Tower, I hope this will be an annual event as it will favourably profile this world-renowned structure and attract more local and foreign tourists. Moreover, our collaboration with TFEKL23 correspondingly signals our support towards the thriving Malaysian fashion industry”.

With the KL Tower still standing as Southeast Asia’s tallest communications tower and the world’s seventh tallest, the impressive 421-metre-tall KL Tower is perched atop Bukit Nanas and blends in perfectly with the landscape. The area of Bukit Nanas, formerly known as Bucket Weld Forest Reserve, was established as a permanent forest reserve in 1906 and is roughly 9.37 hectares.

It serves as the city’s lush lung and is the only intact tropical rainforest that is still present in the centre of Kuala Lumpur. Notably, KL Tower is the only tower in the world to be located within a forest, which adds to its allure and charm while simultaneously making it an iconic and historical venue for the fashion show event to be held in September.