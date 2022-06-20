Malaysians remember the late Adibah Noor

THE Malaysian entertainment industry lost one of its brightest stars on Saturday night. Legendary singer, actress and comedienne Adibah Noor passed away at a private hospital following a battle with ovarian cancer. She was just 51 years old.

Adibah was laid to rest yesterday at the Taman Keramat Permai Muslim Cemetery, surrounded by family and friends.

Following the news of her untimely passing, many took to social media to share messages of love for the star, as well as stories about how she made a difference to their lives during her decades-long career.

Singer Yuna shared a photograph of herself as a young child posing with Adibah, along with the message: “She painted the entertainment industry with colours we’ve never seen before and never failed to bring smiles to everyone who knows her.”

Theatre star Jo Kukathas wrote: “Goodbye dear Adibah. You weathered many storms. You sang like an angel. You made us laugh and cry. You were gifted in so many ways and you gave those gifts to us. Rest now.”

Comedian Jason Leong shared one of his favourite jokes by Adibah which she performed at a private gig in Penang many years ago: “I am looking for a husband. Now, I am not high maintenance. So you pay Economy, but you get Business Class.”

Many also pointed out that known cat-lover Adibah’s final message on Twitter was a request for help to rehome a mother cat and her kittens, saying how despite her illness, she was able to show kindness to those in need.

Comedian Harith Iskandar, who shared both stage and screen many times with Adibah, tweeted: “Fact: [Adibah Noor] was the best and truest vocalist ever. She had the hugest heart and love for cats and those who were less fortunate.”

Twitter user Nina (@SharinaHasdi) wrote: “Kak Adibah Noor was one of the kindest souls. During lockdown, she helped so many small businesses including mine by retweeting without a single charge. She was Malaysians’ sweet heart and always will be.”

Others spoke of Adibah’s many roles on the silver and small screen, and how she had inspired them.

Hari (@ZacAhmad) tweeted: “Earlier this year, I watched the most underrated film on Mubi. Fundamentally Happy (2015). It made my love for Adibah Noor’s acting grow stronger. What a talent she was.”