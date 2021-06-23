Man at play

WHAT would you get if you combined the otherworldly creatures of Monster Hunter and the ingenuity of a contestant of MasterChef?

Probably Midwest 90: Rapid City, an upcoming video game that is set to deliver a new spin on the restaurant game genre. And best of all, it’s being crafted entirely in Malaysia.

The game, also known as M90, is in the works by local indie game outfit Hidden Chest Studio, and is set in Rapid City, South Dakota, in an alternate future where the United States is going through a second Great Depression.

You play the owner of a restaurant under siege by monsters, and who later sells mouth-watering Midwestern dishes made from monster meat.

Game director Kesh Ganesparan conceived the idea for the game while he was dining in Betty’s Midwestern Kitchen, a real-life establishment in Petaling Jaya. Inspired, he took the bold step of quitting his job and assembling a team to help create the game.

As a self-described fan of both tycoon and combat games, Kesh was eager to marry both genres into his dream game.

“It's this hybrid of management and combat that inspired me to make M90,” he explained.

“But I also wanted to make the game feel smaller and more intimate, and spin a good yarn. I’m also a Malaysian who enjoys good food. So, running a restaurant in a small town under siege by monsters just ticked off all the boxes.

“After several months, I finally met our project manager Alexander Tan through a referral from a friend. Alex then introduced me to Tan Yi Ming, our lead programmer. I pitched the game concept to them with an early prototype and Alex and Yi Ming found the idea sound enough to get on board.

“That was towards the end of 2019, and we have been working on the game ever since.”