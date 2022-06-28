Many surprises await in Waititi’s Love and Thunder

SINCE 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, much has changed between the Star-Lord, aka Peter Quill (played by Chris Pratt), and Thor’s (Chris Hemsworth) relationship.

In Infinity War, Star-Lord and the Guardians of the Galaxy find the blacked-out Thor drifting through space, but after the Asgardian regains consciousness, Quill finds his masculinity threatened by Thor’s confidence and he eventually stands up to the Thunder God in a comedic story, making the two into frienemies.

In the film, Quill’s lover Gamora was sacrificed by Thanos and Quill himself was subsequently erased from existence for five years after Thanos’ genocidal finger snap. Meanwhile, Thor went through an emotional crisis of his own after failing to stop Thanos in Endgame by coping with a food and alcohol binge.

Now, in Love and Thunder, directed by Taika Waititi, Thor is teaming up with the revived Quill and the other Guardians after the Avengers restored world balance and defeated Thanos.

At the upcoming movie’s world premiere, Pratt expressed that Waititi, who’s known for injecting comedy into his movies, is going to be taking the movie in its own direction.

“I’m very curious myself to see what’s assembled,“ Pratt added. “Because obviously we know what we did, but you know how Marvel [Studios] is, they won’t even let us know what’s going on.”

Pratt mentioned that Waititi added space goats into the new movie to see what James Gunn, writer of the previous three Guardians films, would do with them in his next project featuring the Guardians.

Thor: Love and Thunder will be flying into theatres worldwide on July 7.